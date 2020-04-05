City closes Scenic Drive to vehicles and pedestrians

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso closed Scenic Drive to pedestrians and vehicles Saturday night until further notice in order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

According to the City, the closure was needed to prevent the public from gathering along the winding road’s lookout spots and park. The Stay Home, Work Safe order prohibits public gatherings of any size at recreational areas, including parks.

The amended order issued by City and County officials this week called for the closure of all City and County parks and areas where people gather such as Red Sands and the desert area behind the Socorro Activities Complex.