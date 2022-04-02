EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso’s Community and Human Development Department is inviting the community to celebrate throughout the month of April for Community Development Month.

Organizers share that this year’s theme “Changing Lives, Transformando Comunidades,” reflects the positive impact Community Development projects and partnerships have on the community.

Community Development Month will celebrate Earth Day, the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, the HOME program funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Fair Housing.

The City has been celebrating Community Development annually for more than 43 years.

Below is an itinerary of the City’s series of events upcoming for Community Development Month:

Monday, April 4, 10 a.m.

Chamizal Community Center

2119 Cypress Ave.

Community Development Month Kick Off

National Service Recognition Day: Local leaders will recognize the positive impact of Americorps members and AmeriCorps Senior volunteers in the community.

Thursday, April 21, 4:30 p.m.

Center for Civic Empowerment

304 Texas Ave., 17th floor

Center for Civic Empowerment Open House

For more information, visit elpasotexas.gov under the Community and Human Development Department.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.