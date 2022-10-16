EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso and Animal Services are highlighting the contributions of talented hardworking veterinarian technicians during National Veterinary Technician Appreciation Week which runs through Oct. 16 through Oct. 22.

Veterinary Technicians are a vital part of the medical team at El Paso Animal Services, caring for tens-of-thousands of pets every year. The department has a team of thirteen veterinary techs who work alongside the shelter veterinarians to assist with surgeries, monitor and assess the health of pets in the shelter and in foster care. They also help provide pet wellness services to the community. So far this year, vet techs have provided treatments to thousands of shelter pets, assisted in 3,800 surgeries, and provided more than 8,200 pet wellness services to community-owned pets.

Animal Services will showcase the medical team through a weeklong social media campaign that will include bios of the veterinary technician team, Instagram stories, Twitter takeovers, pet health facts, and more.

During this week, residents are encouraged to say “Thank You” for a job well done to vet technicians. Members of the public who would like to show their support for the shelter medical team can post a photo of themselves and their adopted pet on social media with the hashtag #EPASVetTechWeek. To learn more about the services provided by El Paso Animals Services or to adopt or foster a shelter pet, visit www.elpasoanimalservices.org.

