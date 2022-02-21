EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the City of El Paso are rolling out a public engagement initiative to identify and prioritize capital improvement projects for a proposed community-led bond.

“The public engagement process is essential in the process for bond program development. It will inform and validate the key priority areas for investment over the next five to seven years and could include street program, transportation connectivity, outdoor spaces, facility upgrades among other community priorities” City Engineer Sam Rodriguez said.

“This public engagement process will enable us to develop a roadmap for addressing infrastructure and quality of life needs our residents want to see while focusing on equity, sustaining economic recovery, and planning for future growth.”

Public engagement will begin this month and will continue into the early spring with a series of hybrid community meetings where input will be captured using an online, real-time polling tool.

In December 2021, the El Paso City Council directed the development of a bond package focused on addressing identified community priorities and needs aligned with targeted areas of investment. No projects have been selected at this time.

Selected projects will be presented to City Council, who may consider calling for a referendum in November 2022 to give voters the opportunity to decide if the City should issue general obligation bonds to fund the projects.

BOND EXPLORATION HYBRID COMMUNITY MEETINGS

MISSION VALLEY

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Valle Bajo Community Recreation Center

7380 Alameda

Virtual access: Register in advance via this link.

EASTSIDE

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.

Esperanza Acosta Moreno Library

12480 Pebble Hills

Virtual access: Register in advance via this link.

NORTHEAST

Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Northgate Transfer Center

9348 Dyer

Virtual access: Register in advance via this link.

CENTRAL/DOWNTOWN

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 6 p.m.

City Hall

300 N. Campbell

Virtual access: Register in advance via this link.

WESTSIDE

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Westside Police Regional Command

4801 Osborne

Virtual access: Register in advance via this link.

After registering, attendees will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting virtually.

Residents who are unable to attend the exploration meetings are invited to call (915) 212-0065 or visit www.elpasotexas.gov and click on the Bond Exploration banner to take our Capital Planning Survey.

