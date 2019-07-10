City asks for help in shaping future neighborhood water parks

EL PASO, Texas — The City of El Paso invites the public to chime in on the proposed operations of the four Neighborhood Water Parks opening in 2020. They are currently under construction in different regions of the community.

“This is another great opportunity for the public to help shape their Neighborhood Water Parks. The survey allows future park goers to weigh in on the recommended hours of operations, admission fees, rental opportunities among other proposed services, which were all developed based on public feedback and research from our consultants and staff,” City Engineer Sam Rodriguez said.

The survey is available on the City’s homepage at elpasotexas.gov. It follows four community meetings and three focus group meetings held earlier this year to capture public feedback on the proposed operations of the water parks.

Each water park will offer the community a unique water experience based on its unique theme, all inspired by the local culture and public opinion captured through an extensive outreach process.

Lost Kingdom in Central El Paso at 6101 Hughey Circle, will have a Mayan theme. Camp Cohen in the Northeast at 9700 Gateway North (Cohen site) will feature a sports and leisure theme. Chapoteo at 7735 Phoenix will showcase a Fiesta theme. Oasis at 13501 Jason Crandall inspired by Hueco Tanks State Park will capture the essence of a big backyard on the edge of a desert oasis.

Amenities at all the sites will include; slides, a lazy river, toddler pool, climbing wall, a lap pool, cabanas, concessions and much more to appeal to people of all ages.

The Neighborhood Water Parks are part of the City of El Paso’s commitment to enhance the quality of life for business, residents and visitors through the creation of recreational, cultural and educational environments.