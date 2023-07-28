EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso says they will be closing the eastbound lane on Sixth Street to “mitigate traffic congestion and improve walkability” near the Paso Del Norte International Port of Entry in Downtown El Paso.

The temporary lane closure on Sixth Street eastbound between El Paso and Oregon will begin on Monday, July 31.

The lane closure will remain in place through the end of September. The city says proper detour signage will be in place to direct the traveling public.

During 2022, over 2.6 million passenger vehicles and over 2.7 million pedestrians crossed northbound into the United States through the Paso Del Norte port of entry, according to the city.

“The lane closure is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and safety concerns experienced at the exit of the port of entry during peak hours when northbound vehicles turn east onto Sixth Street and while pedestrians are also crossing this street.” said the City of El Paso.

The City of El Paso International Bridges Department also plans to use the lane closure period to develop long-term alternatives for mitigating traffic congestion and improve safety between personal vehicles and pedestrians while exiting the port of entry.