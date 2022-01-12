City announces immediate start to COVID-19 Boosters for Children 12 to 15

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City of El Paso officials announced Wednesday that they will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster to children ages 12 to 15 and a third dose to children 5 to 11 who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, effective immediately.

The booster shots – available at all City COVID-19 Vaccine sites by appointment only – will be available five months after an eligible person receives his or her second dose of a vaccine. Third doses for moderately or severely immunocompromised children ages 5 to 11 should be administered 28 days after their second dose.

“We are excited to be able to provide an extra layer of protection and further safeguard our young children from severe complications arising from COVID-19 infection…Immunization is one of the most important things parents can do to protect their children’s health. We also need to continue practicing additional health and safety measures such as using a face cover, practicing social distancing, and making it a habit to frequently wash your hands.” City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

Health officials advised that parental or guardian consent is required for the vaccination of minors. Parents can schedule an appointment via this link.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also authorized people who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to receive the booster shot 5 months after getting their second dose. The booster interval recommendation for people who received the J&J vaccine remains at 2 months.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be administered by appointment only at the following locations:

Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza

Monday – Friday | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

COVID-19 Clinics

Monday – Saturday

8 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)

7380 Remcon

9566 Railroad

Ysleta Clinic, 110 Candelaria St.

The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso (5 years and older, APPOINTMENT NEEDED)

7051 S. Desert Blvd. Suite F600 (near Adidas and Columbia Sportswear) January through February 26, 2022 Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.EPStrong.org.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.