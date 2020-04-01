City announces four new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, total in El Paso stands at 50

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The number of positive cases in El Paso rose to 50 Tuesday with the announcement of four new cases. The City of El Paso Department of Public Health is continuing to see evidence of community spread, meaning the source of infection is unknown in some of the latest positive cases. The new cases mark a doubling in positive COVID-19 results in just five days.

The latest cases involve individuals in their 30s, 40s, and two in their 50s, respectively. El Paso’s cases are heavily skewed toward female patients. there are 31 women versus only 19 men who have tested positive.







”Every time we report new numbers, whether it’s one or two or four, keep in mind that these are more potential exposures for people who may have underlying conditions. We cannot afford to be complacent in the war against this virus and compromise the lives of those who are susceptible,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “When we ask you to stay home you need to stay home.”

The City and County of El Paso were scheduled to host a news conference at 5 p.m. Tuesday to discuss increased stay at home measures, but the press conference was postponed in order for local leaders to review Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders released Tuesday.

Residents are again reminded that if they must run essential errands to do so by themselves and avoid taking seniors and children with them. As they make their way in the community, they should also maintain a distance of at least six feet from others. High-risk individuals such as those 65 and older and individuals with compromised immune systems should take additional precautions.

Coronavirus Graphs