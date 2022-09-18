EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – City of El Paso Animal Services has announced the arrival of a traveling relief veterinarian who is assisting with surgical needs of the local shelter.

The traveling relief veterinarian is said to be from the BISSELL Pet Foundation. This week alone, the Texas-licensed relief veterinarian will provide roughly 300 surgical procedures for pets at the shelter and in foster homes. The veterinarian will also augment the department’s ongoing efforts of working with local clinics, contracting local veterinarians, and recruiting a permanent veterinary staff for the shelter.

El Paso Animal Services and other clinics/shelters nationwide continue to work through the veterinarian shortage. This shortage is also heavily affecting the region. Grant funding from the BISSELL Pet Foundation has helped Animal Services to expand medical capabilities by welcoming visiting veterinarians to provide much-needed surgical skills. Animal Services continues to find innovative approaches to providing medical care to the thousands of pets that enter the shelter every year.

For more information about El Paso Animal Services, you can click here: El Paso Animal Services

