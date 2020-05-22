City and County leaders amending Local Emergency Directive allowing El Paso to move into Phase II of reopening businesses and services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Both El Paso City and County officials have amended the Local Emergency Directive in response to Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order that allows counties to move into Phase II of reopening the Texas economy.

“The amended Local Directive incorporates the opening of additional businesses and services on May 29,” said Mayor Dee Margo. “We will continue re-opening our economy in a judicious and proactive manner while balancing public health and our economy.”

However, city officials are reminding the public that City facilities will remain closed until further notice.

According to a news release, city parks and recreational areas and facilities, including tennis courts, basketball courts, swimming pools, water parks, splash pads, the zoo, public museums, and public libraries will remain closed due to health and budgetary impacts.

The Franklin Mountains State Park will open for day visits beginning Friday, May 22. Only 300 people will be allowed each day. City officials said no groups larger than five (except those in the same family or household). health officials said face coverings are strongly encouraged while in the park. People may also visit Hueco Tanks State Park following minimum health guidelines.

McKelligon Canyon will open Friday, May 22; however, the gate will remain closed to vehicle traffic. Only foot and bicycle traffic will be allowed on paved roads; hiking on trails is not permitted.

The Parks and Recreation Department will reopen certain hiking and walking trails across the City for Memorial Day weekend starting Saturday, May 23. Some trails include Lost Dog Trailhead, Round House Trailhead, Lazy Cow Trailhead, Thousand Steps Trailhead, Palisades Trailhead, Lomas del Sol Trailhead, Jan Sumrall Memorial Trailhead and Scenic Drive’s Scenic Sundays will resume on Sunday, May 24.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, the following will be able to operate with some conditions and minimum standard health protocols:

Office-based services may operate at up to the greater of 10 individuals or 25 percent of the total office workforce and must maintain appropriate social distancing of six-feet.

Dine-In restaurant services occupancy limitation increases to 50 percent of the total listed occupancy inside the restaurant.

Massage establishments and or other facilities where licensed massage therapists or other persons licensed may operate and must ensure at least six feet of social distancing between operating work stations.

Personal-care and beauty services that have not already been opened, such as tattoo studios, piercing studios, hair removal services, and hair loss treatment and growth services may operate and must ensure at least six feet of social distancing between operating work stations.

Childcare services must implement more specific social distance strategies.

Bars and similar establishments that are not restaurants may operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the establishment.

Bowling alleys, bingo halls, simulcast racing, and skating rinks may operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the establishment. Bowling alleys must ensure at least six feet of social distancing between operating lanes.

Rodeos and equestrian events may operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy.

Amateur sporting events may operate ensuring there is no access to the general public and all participants have tested negative from COVID-19 prior to the event, quarantined for the duration of the event, are temperature checked and monitored for symptoms daily and tested again for COVID-19 at the end of the event.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020: