City and County continue expanding senior citizen vaccine registration efforts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As many in the community without resources continue struggling to register for the vaccine, some in the community are reaching out to help.

El Paso Public Health Director Angela Mora said the City started deploying six educational task force teams on Monday to the City’s 16 senior centers.

“In addition, starting in the Segundo Barrio we are conducting door to door outreach to identify seniors in need of registration support and COVID-19 information,” Mora said.

The City said it doesn’t have the data on how many seniors they’ve registered at those sites so far, however, health leaders said they plan to reach out to other underserved areas when they are done in Segundo Barrio.

Officials said they also are assisting with transportation to vaccine appoints.

“Today, we have been able to meet the demand and provide transportation to over 25 persons who have limited mobility due to age and physical disability,” Mora said.

On the County saide, Commissioner David Stout said leaders are working with the state to allocate more vaccines to those most vulnerable. He added University Medical Center was allocating 400 vaccines to Far East and West El Paso clinics specifically for those 75 and older.

The City said anyone who doesn’t have access to broadband can visit 220 Stanton for assistance with vaccine or COVID-19 information.