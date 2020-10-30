City and county continue dispute over shutdown

An American and Texas flag are seen flying in front of the skyline of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez on July 18, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The eyes of Texas are on El Paso as city, county, state and federal government officials struggle to agree on adequate safety measures while the Borderland continues to see rising cases of COVID-19 that have overwhelmed the local health care systems.

Mayor Dee Margo asked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to weigh in on the legalities of County Judge Ricardo Samaniego’s shutdown order on Thursday night.

Paxton asserted Samaniego has “no authority” to shut down businesses, which the County and other officials are disputing.

Margo announced that all local businesses will remain open this morning during the KLAQ morning show.

By Friday afternoon, the quarreling appeared to subside after Samaniego wrote a lengthy Facebook post acknowledging it’s not productive to argue in the press or on social media.

In an additional statement, Samaniego wrote:

“We are in a medical crisis and it is important that the public focus on their individual responsibility and personal actions to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Yesterday, I issued a 2-week Stay at Home Order based on the advice of local health professionals. That Order is valid, legal and enforceable. I call on the public to follow the Order. I call on law enforcement to enforce the Order. I call on the Mayor and the City Council to join me in ensuring that this Order is followed.”

Samaniego’s order is being flouted by many businesses in town that include gyms and restaurants, and also by the El Paso Police Department.

“Quoting from the Texas Attorney General’s opinion, ‘In sum, County Order No. 13 is unlawful and unenforceable because it conflicts with Executive Order GA-32. For these reasons, we have advised El Paso County Judge Samaniego to immediately rescind or revise his order to make it consistent with GA-32 or face likely further legal action,’” said EPPD Public Affairs Officer Enrique Carrillo.

“As such, the El Paso Police Department will not be enforcing the El Paso County Judge’s order.”

