EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Tuesday, officials with the City of El Paso announced that the COVID-19 mega testing sites and rural testing sites will have adjusted hours beginning Wednesday, February 9.

Officials say the reason for the adjustments are due to a decline in demand for COVID-19 testing.

For more information about the various COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites throughout the community, visit www.EPStrong.org.

CITY MEGA TESTING SITES

  • UTEP, 3333 N. Mesa (Kern Drive)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Sunday

  • County Sports Park, 1780 N. Zaragoza

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday

  • Nations Tobin Park, 8831 Railroad

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday

  • Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday

RURAL TESTING SITE

  • El Paso County Emergency Services District #2

16001 Socorro Road (Fabens, Texas)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

  • West Valley Fire Department

510 E. Vinton

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

The City’s COVID-19 Testing Clinics, Convention Center, and Outlet Shoppes will continue their regular hours of operation.

CITY COVID-19 CLINICS

Appointments at the City’s COVID-19 Clinics are required and can be made via this link. Specimens are collected curbside from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday at the following locations:

  • 7380 Remcon
  • 9566 Railroad
  • 110 Candelaria St. (Ysleta Clinic)

CITY VACCINE SITES

Appointments for vaccines are required at the City’s COVID-19 Clinics, Convention Center, and Outlet Shoppes locations and can be made via this link.

  • El Paso Convention Center (1 Civic Center Plaza)
    10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday
    8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
  • COVID-19 Clinics
    All clinics are open from 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday
    • 220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)
    • 7380 Remcon
    • 9566 Railroad
    • Ysleta Clinic, 110 Candelaria St.
  • The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso

7051 S. Desert Blvd. Suite F600 (near Adidas and Columbia Sportswear)
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (now through February 26, 2022)

