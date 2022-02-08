EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Tuesday, officials with the City of El Paso announced that the COVID-19 mega testing sites and rural testing sites will have adjusted hours beginning Wednesday, February 9.
Officials say the reason for the adjustments are due to a decline in demand for COVID-19 testing.
For more information about the various COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites throughout the community, visit www.EPStrong.org.
CITY MEGA TESTING SITES
- UTEP, 3333 N. Mesa (Kern Drive)
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Sunday
- County Sports Park, 1780 N. Zaragoza
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday
- Nations Tobin Park, 8831 Railroad
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday
- Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday
RURAL TESTING SITE
- El Paso County Emergency Services District #2
16001 Socorro Road (Fabens, Texas)
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
- West Valley Fire Department
510 E. Vinton
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
The City’s COVID-19 Testing Clinics, Convention Center, and Outlet Shoppes will continue their regular hours of operation.
CITY COVID-19 CLINICS
Appointments at the City’s COVID-19 Clinics are required and can be made via this link. Specimens are collected curbside from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday at the following locations:
- 7380 Remcon
- 9566 Railroad
- 110 Candelaria St. (Ysleta Clinic)
CITY VACCINE SITES
Appointments for vaccines are required at the City’s COVID-19 Clinics, Convention Center, and Outlet Shoppes locations and can be made via this link.
- El Paso Convention Center (1 Civic Center Plaza)
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
- COVID-19 Clinics
All clinics are open from 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday
- 220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)
- 7380 Remcon
- 9566 Railroad
- Ysleta Clinic, 110 Candelaria St.
- The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso
7051 S. Desert Blvd. Suite F600 (near Adidas and Columbia Sportswear)
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (now through February 26, 2022)
- Border Patrol rescues 132 migrants jammed into cargo trailer
- Australian company building US facility sign of economic strength, Biden says
- City adjusts hours at COVID mega, rural testing sites
- Here’s who gamblers think will be Super Bowl MVP
- Chris Hagan educates fans on officiating ahead of Super Bowl
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.