EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Tuesday, officials with the City of El Paso announced that the COVID-19 mega testing sites and rural testing sites will have adjusted hours beginning Wednesday, February 9.

Officials say the reason for the adjustments are due to a decline in demand for COVID-19 testing.

For more information about the various COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites throughout the community, visit www.EPStrong.org.

CITY MEGA TESTING SITES

UTEP, 3333 N. Mesa (Kern Drive)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Sunday

County Sports Park, 1780 N. Zaragoza

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Nations Tobin Park, 8831 Railroad

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday

RURAL TESTING SITE

El Paso County Emergency Services District #2

16001 Socorro Road (Fabens, Texas)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

West Valley Fire Department

510 E. Vinton

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

The City’s COVID-19 Testing Clinics, Convention Center, and Outlet Shoppes will continue their regular hours of operation.

CITY COVID-19 CLINICS

Appointments at the City’s COVID-19 Clinics are required and can be made via this link. Specimens are collected curbside from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday at the following locations:

7380 Remcon

9566 Railroad

110 Candelaria St. (Ysleta Clinic)

CITY VACCINE SITES

Appointments for vaccines are required at the City’s COVID-19 Clinics, Convention Center, and Outlet Shoppes locations and can be made via this link.

El Paso Convention Center (1 Civic Center Plaza)

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday COVID-19 Clinics

All clinics are open from 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday 220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton) 7380 Remcon 9566 Railroad Ysleta Clinic, 110 Candelaria St.

All clinics are open from 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso

7051 S. Desert Blvd. Suite F600 (near Adidas and Columbia Sportswear)

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (now through February 26, 2022)

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.