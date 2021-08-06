CISD welcomes new communications specialist

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new communications specialist is joining the Canutillo Independent School District’s Public Information Office.

Christina Rodriguez will help organize and manage the internal and external communications at CISD, while also developing content for various publications and mediums to amplify District initiatives for students, staff and teachers.

“I am excited to be a part of the CISD family. It is a privilege to join a premiere district doing what I love to better serve students,” Rodriguez said. “In this role, I look forward to contributing to the success and upward trajectory of CISD and the Canutillo community.”

