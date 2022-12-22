EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While school breaks are known for learning loss, Canutillo Independent School District shares how you can keep your child’s brain active during the winter break.

With the winter break lasting for two weeks, students learning shouldn’t be as affected as other breaks, says spokesman for CISD Gustavo Reveles.

Reveles tells KTSM, students from Canutillo ISD will be returning back to their same teacher and are certainly going to have tasks to do during the winter break.

“You know while it can have an impact and can be harmful, we know that it’s shorter, we know that students come back still connected to the school, still connected to their teacher and they’re going to be resilient and you know be successful, that’s our goal,” Reveles said.

Studies show children who have longer breaks such as two months tend to forget what they have learned during the school year.

According to an American educational research journal, a student loses 40 percent of their school-year gains during the summer. Which is why teachers do a recap from what they’ve learned prior to winter and summer break.

“We know that it’s shorter, we know that students come back still connected to the schools, still connected to their teacher. And teachers sent students home with reading suggestions, maybe a little bit of homeworks so they can keep their brains active during the break.”

CISD suggests parents to have a routine and read up to 30 minutes a day with their child.

“Students can benefit not just from the love of literacy but also that knowledge that comes from opening up a book.”

Before students went on winter break, Reveles says they were given access to libraries, reading lists and assignments.

As for students in the secondary level, they might come back from winter break to a different teacher. Which is why they encourage students to stay connected with their studies.

“Limiting their screen time and limiting all of that stuff that normally tends to take students away from anything that instructional or anything that is learning base.” Such as video games, or excessive television.

However, CISD has overcome challenges of learning loss, if that is from winter, summer or even the pandemic break.

“It’s pretty substantial, we’re off for six weeks to two months, students intend to sort of forget about school because they are no longer connected to it. They are moving out to, they’re making a transition to a new grade level, to new teachers, new systems and perhaps a new school,

Adding that, with long breaks impacting students in the district, breaks are also a good way to refresh their minds, re-energize and finish the new year strong.