EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the appointment of longtime district administrator Andrea Esparza as the next principal of Canutillo Elementary School on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Andrea Ezparza will begin her tenure on Jan. 3 after the winter break. Esparza has 20 years of experience in public education and has served children in the Canutillo and El Paso Independent School District. She currently serves as the Dean of Students at Northwest Early College High School.

“I am confident that she will make a wonderful transition at CES and that the community will benefit from her leadership.” Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz

Esparza has a Bachelor’s in Kinesiology and a Master’s in Education Administration from UTEP. Esparza previously served as an interim principal at Bill Childress Elementary School. She also worked as an assistant principal at both Alderete and Canutillo Middle School. She also worked as a testing coordinator at Morehead Middle School before heading to Canutillo. She also taught physical education and was also a coach at both Morehead and Coronado High School.

