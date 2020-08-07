Cinemark West to reopen next Friday; theater chain to feature classic films

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cinemark Holdings, Inc., will be reopening a select number of its theatres across the U.S. on Friday, Aug. 14, including its Cinemark West and XD location.

Officials said that the reopening is part of the Company’s test-and-learn process, which the company said is instrumental in defining the training, communication, and implementation of all cleaning and sanitizing protocols.

The theater chain will be airing classic films for moviegoers when it reopens including, Jurassic Park, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Back to the Future, The Goonies, Beauty and the Beast, Ghostbusters, and more. The movies are part of the “Comeback Classic” films.

Ticket prices are listed as $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors.

Moviegoers looking for a more personal experience can book a Private Watch Party and host a private screening of any of the classic films in a dedicated auditorium for up to 20 guests starting at $99.

Officials said all locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness and sanitizing measures.

Tickets go on sale Friday at www.cinemark.com.