EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the price of almost everything going through the roof, Cinemark is inviting movie fans to come out and celebrate the inaugural National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3, with $3 tickets and special concession deals.

Tickets for all movies and all formats, including Cinemark XD, IMAX, D-Box and 3D, are $3, not including taxes and other fees. The one-day event will be held at more than 3,000 participating Cinemark locations, including those in El Paso.

The event will include re-release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the original “Jaws.”

Cinemark is also offering special discounts on concessions including $3 medium fountain drinks or medium ICEEs, $3 candy and $3 small popcorn (large popcorn upgrade is available for $1 more).

For showtimes, visit www.cinemark.com or download the Cinemark app.