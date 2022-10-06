EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cinemark is hosting a “Halloween Revisited” series in honor of the newest and final installment in the iconic Halloween film franchise, Halloween Ends.

Cinemark is inviting horror lovers to jump into the Halloween spirit with a multi-day event showcasing what they call the best in the iconic Halloween film franchise. Fan-favorite installments of the series will be playing throughout the week leading up to the premiere of the newest and final chapter, Halloween Ends, which starts playing on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The “Halloween Revisited” series will allow slasher fans to relive their greatest nightmares, courtesy of Michael Myers, for only $5 per ticket. Schedule is as follows:

Halloween (1978) on Oct. 10

Halloween (2018) on Oct. 11

Halloween Kills on Oct. 12

Halloween Ends on Oct. 13

For more information, including showtimes and to purchase tickets, you can visit Cinemark.com/Halloween-revisited.