EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The holidays are the perfect time to gather with friends and loved ones with a cozy movie and Cinemark theaters are bringing back some holiday favorites to the big screen.

A limited-run return of “Elf “and “The Polar Express” will be at select Cinemark theaters. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.

The movie “Elf” runs from now until Thursday, December 8 and “The Polar Express” runs in theaters from Sunday, Dec. 11 to Wednesday, Dec.14.

For showtimes and participating theaters, visit the Cinemark website, here.