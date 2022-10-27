EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) On Oct. 28 at 8 a.m., El Pasoans are encouraged to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly remodeled Cielo Vista Walmart.

The new improvements include, new signage, expansion of digital services, and additional registers. The remodel is a part of Walmart’s $40 million commitment to upgrade nine stores in El Paso. The event will include a presentation of grants, one of $2,500 going to The Great Khalid Foundation. There will also be vendors doing giveaways for all attendees.

