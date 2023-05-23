EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Cielo Vista Mall is teaming up with the Rio Grande Cancer Foundation to celebrate and recognize local cancer survivors in honor of National Cancer Awareness Month.

The “Give Cancer the Boot” event will be taking place on Saturday, June 3, from 12 p.m. through 2 p.m. at the lower level near the JCPenney Court.

Cielo Vista Mall says the event will be featuring a costume and line dancing contest, where dancers will need to register in advance and attend one dance rehearsal. All participants will compete for a pair of hand-made boots by Caboots!

Dance rehearsals will be on Tuesday, May 23 from 2 to 3 p.m. or Wednesday, May 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Cielo Vista says the event will also include door prizes, festivities and an art exhibit featuring works created by cancer survivors.