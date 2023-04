EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Cielo Vista Mall will be hosting a “Go Green” event focused on sustainability and recycling to celebrate Earth Day, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

The event, which will be held at the Lower-Level Women’s Dillard’s Court, will feature stations hosted by El Paso Electric, Starbucks, Harmony Public Schools LUSH Handmade Cosmetics and El Paso Disposal.