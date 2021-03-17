Cielo Vista Disney Store closing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Cielo Vista Mall location of The Disney Store will close by March 23, according to the company’s website.

The Disney Store at The Outlet Shoppes will remain open.

On March 3, the company said it would significantly reduce its brick-and-mortar footprint and would close 60 of its North American stores in 2021 as part of that strategy. The Cielo Vista location is one of those 60 stores it’s closing to focus on its eCommerce business.

Disney said it will focus on an assortment of new and elevated merchandise from the Company’s full range of brands, including adult apparel collections and artist collaborations, trend-forward streetwear, premium home products and collectibles.

“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” said Stephanie Young, president, Consumer Products Games and Publishing. “Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world. We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected ecommerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.”