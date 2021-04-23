Churches in New Mexico allowed to operate at 100% capacity

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico is now allowing all churches to operate at 100% capacity.

A change in the Public Health Emergency Order (PHO) was made following a recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions that bans states from enforcing capacity limits on churches that are more restrictive than other entities like factories and schools.

The amended public health order goes into effect Friday, April 23 no matter the color-coded risk level of their county.

Churches are still encouraged to have social distancing measures to bolster public health and minimize risk of viral spread of their own accord.

