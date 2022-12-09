EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Singer-song writer and R&B artist Khalid hand delivered Christmas gifts to each student at Thomas Manor Elementary on Friday, Dec. 9.

Khalid’s charitable foundation holds “Christmas with Khalid” every year at a school which is chosen. Khalid’s mother added that her son may not have been born in El Paso, but his heart belongs here and that’s why the foundation holds the Christmas gift event every holiday season at a local school.