Christmas tree permits now available through NM Bureau of Land Management

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beginning November 22, area residents can get their personal Christmas tree permit sales for harvest of piñon and juniper through the New Mexico Bureau of Land Management offices

Permits are available through Dec. 23 and cost $5 per tree. Permits and maps may be obtained over the counter at your local BLM Office or online.

For those purchasing online, they must have access to a printer for printing the permit and map. When transporting a tree taken from BLM public land, the haul tag provided with the permit must be attached to the tree.

The BLM has developed georeferenced maps compatible with any georeferenced map mobile application. For those with a smart phone and would like to download a map before heading out to harvest a tree, visit the following website for instructions on how to download the application.

Due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico, the BLM has adjusted services at its offices. Before you visit the local BLM office to obtain a permit, call that office to confirm services and availability of staff. Below are the locations where the permits may be available:

Rio Puerco Field Office 100 Sun Ave., NE, Suite 330 Albuquerque, NM 87109 (505) 761-8700 Socorro Field Office 901 S. Old U.S. Hwy 85 Socorro, NM 87801 (575) 835-0412 New Mexico State Office 301 Dinosaur Trail Santa Fe, NM 87508 (505) 954-2000 Farmington Field Office 6251 College Blvd Farmington, NM 87402 (505) 564-7600 Taos Field Office 226 Cruz Alta Rd Taos, NM 87571 (575) 758-8851

For more information about Christmas tree permits, contact the regional BLM office or the BLM New Mexico State Office at 505-954-2222

