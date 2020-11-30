Christmas Cheer Drive-In Mistletoe Movies coming to El Paso County Coliseum

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Looking to get out of the house and stay safe? Christmas-themed drive-in movies are coming to the El Paso County Coliseum.

Christmas Cheer Drive-In Mistletoe Movies, presented by the El Paso Sports Commission, will start on Friday with “The Polar Express.” Movies will be shown at 6 p.m. and 8/8:15 p.m. nearly every night, ending on Dec. 19 with “Elf.” Tickets start at $25 and are available at universe.com.

Mistletoe Movies Schedule:

Friday: “The Polar Express,” 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Saturday: “Jingle All the Way,” 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday: “The Santa Clause,” 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Dec. 7: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Dec. 8: “Home Alone,” 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Dec. 9: “Die Hard,” 5:50 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Dec. 10: “Bad Santa,” 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Dec. 11: “Gremlins,” 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Dec. 13: “National Lampoons Christmas Vacation,” 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Dec. 14: “Home Alone 2,” 5:50 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Dec. 15: “A Christmas Carol,” 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Dec. 16: “Edward Scissorhands,” 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Dec. 17: “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Dec. 18: “Office Christmas Party,” 5:50 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Dec. 19: “Elf,” 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

CDC and County public health guidelines will be enforced.  

The El Paso County Coliseum box office can be reached at (915) 533-9899.

