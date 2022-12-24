EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Saturday Dec. 24, The Hospitals of Providence had the joy of delivering two very special Christmas gifts.

Courtesy of The Hospitals of Providence

Two Christmas babies were delivered at The Hospitals of Providence Saturday morning, arriving just in time to celebrate the holiday season and celebrate their first Christmas. Their parents are thrilled to welcome them in the world and say they are the greatest gift they could have received this year.