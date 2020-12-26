Christmas babies are here and are spreading much joy this holiday season

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Santa and one of his North Pole elves took some time off their busy schedule to pay a visit to some of El Paso’s newest residents.
Santa and one of his elves visited the nurseries at Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center.
Wearing a face mask over his long white beard, Santa got to meet the newborn babies and their parents just in time for this year’s Christmas Day.
More sweet babies have arrived just in time at The Hospitals of Providence to spreading holiday cheer. Besides being snuggly and adorable they have been hard at work making festive holiday decorations.
Twins Madeleyn and Kailani spread their holiday magic and twins Joseph and Alejandro are all ready to be Santa’s cutest little helpers.
These precious little gifts have already brought so much joy and happiness to this holiday season.
