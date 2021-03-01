Chipotle and Farmlink Project to donate over 300,000 pounds of produce to Texas food banks

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo, water is loaded into cars at a City of Houston water distribution site in Houston. The drive-thru stadium location was setup to provide bottled water to individuals who need water while the city remains on a boil water notice or because they lack water at home due to frozen or broken pipes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Chipotle and The Farmlink Project are looking to donate 340,000 pounds of produce to Texas food banks including El Paso’s.

The effort from the two groups is to alleviate some challenges caused by the winter storm that disrupted the lives of millions of Texans.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank has already received 40,000 pounds of potatoes and another 25,000 pounds of mixed greens will be delivered this week. In total, the food will provide enough for 52,000 meals to the El Paso community, a news release says.

The Farmlink Project is a nonprofit and grassroots movement founded by college students to connect farms with food banks. The initiative aims to eliminate food waste and feed those in need.

Chipotle is also providing $50,000 to the Texas Farmer Winter Storm Relief Fund, which is a statewide initiative for small sustainable local farmers impacted by the winter storm. The money will go to pay for recovery efforts and damage repair to those farms.

Texans can help the farmers by donating to the relief fund on its GoFundMe page.