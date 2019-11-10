Child seriously injured in Sunland Park ATV crash

SUNLAND PARK, NM (KTSM) — An ATV accident in Sunland Park injured several people including a child who was transported with serious injuries Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened along an area bordering the Rio Grande in the 4800 block of McNutt Road in Sunland Park, near the Sunland Skate Plaza.

Emergency dispatchers confirm at least three people were taken from the area with injuries.

Sunland Park Police officers on the scene confirmed to KTSM that a child was seriously injured and taken to University Medical Center in El Paso. Investigators are awaiting additional information before releasing the age of those involved in the crash.

