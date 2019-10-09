Girl struck, killed in front of Roberts Elementary, police say

A 5-year-old student was struck and killed Wednesday morning in front of Roberts Elementary School in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A driver struck and killed a 7-year-old girl who was walking to school Wednesday morning in El Paso’s Upper Valley, police said.

It happened at about 8 a.m. in front of Roberts Elementary School in the 300 block of Thorn Avenue. EPISD School Board Trustee Freddy Klayel Avalos confirmed to KTSM the victim was a student at the school.

A district spokeswoman said the school’s records show that she was 7-years-old.

The girl was walking with her 14-year-old sister, who was also hit, police said. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police only identified the driver as being a 26-year-old woman and said she is cooperating with the investigation.

A team of counselors has been made available.

El Paso Police give an update at Oran Roberts Elementary School where a child was struck and killed by a car this morning. Posted by KTSM 9 News on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

