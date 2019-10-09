Girl struck, killed in front of Roberts Elementary, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A driver struck and killed a 7-year-old girl who was walking to school Wednesday morning in El Paso’s Upper Valley, police said.
It happened at about 8 a.m. in front of Roberts Elementary School in the 300 block of Thorn Avenue. EPISD School Board Trustee Freddy Klayel Avalos confirmed to KTSM the victim was a student at the school.
A district spokeswoman said the school’s records show that she was 7-years-old.
The girl was walking with her 14-year-old sister, who was also hit, police said. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Police only identified the driver as being a 26-year-old woman and said she is cooperating with the investigation.
A team of counselors has been made available.
KTSM’s Madeleine Goff is on the scene and will bring you the latest updates as they become available.