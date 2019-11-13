Child involved in weekend ATV crash dies

SUNLAND PARK, NM (KTSM) — The child involved in a serious ATV crash Sunday in Sunland Park has died, according to police.

The crash happened along the river levee in the 4700 block of McNutt Road near the Sunland Skate Park around noon. Police say four people were on the ATV when the driver drove into the water, pinning the child underneath.

The child is believed to be a 10-year-old-boy, according to earlier emergency dispatch reports. Two other people who were involved in the ATV crash were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the child or driver of the ATV was not released by Sunland Park Police.