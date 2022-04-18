EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, officials with the Child Crisis Center of El Paso looks to remind community member of their mission and how to help.

The center is an emergency shelter for children who are victims of abuse and neglect.

Chief Executive Officer Enrique Davila explains what to do when a child is victim of abuse and how they offer resources to each child.

CEO Enrique Davila says, the facility provides children with food, clothing, activities, even takes them to school and doctor appointments. The children are well taken care of as if they were living at home.

“We look for activities for them, we get them all involved, we have a therapist that works with them here on sight. We have a case manager that’s always here looking to help the families with additional resources, we offer pantry services to the community. So if somebody is lacking food, they can come in and we will give them a box of groceries,” Davila shares.

The Child Crisis Center sees about 400 children per year that is not including other centers across from Texas.

Davila says if a family member or a parent gets easily frustrated with their child, it’s a good idea to recommend the parent to a parenting class.

He also says there are many key factors to look out for victims of abuse. For instance, if you see a drastic change in the child behavior that is one sign something could be happening at home. Some kids can get anxious around the abuser, not wanting to go home, don’t wanting to be alone with that abuser

Davila adds that since the pandemic, child abuse never stopped, it just wasn’t reported since most schools had classes go online and teachers were not seeing it. Child abuse became more hidden causing reports numbers to decline.

The Child Crisis Center of El Paso provides parenting classes to teach parents techniques on how to work with their children. As well as a military program for single soldiers, for when they deploy or need their child to be watched.

According to Davila, The Child Crisis center has plans on expanding to another center that will not be considered an emergency center but a place where children can stay longer and not have to be moved to another city since it can create trauma to the child.

If you or anyone want to help , the Child Crisis Center of El Paso is looking for volunteers that can help children live a better life you can visit their website.

