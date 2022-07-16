EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Ten-year-old Ethan Gentry became the four-millionth fan to enter Southwest University Park for a Chihuahuas game on Saturday evening.

This is the first game of the season for Ethan Gentry and his parents, Eugene and Sarah, and sister Alyssa.

When Ethan walked through the Southwest University Park gates, he was greeted by Chihuahuas front office and gameday staff, sirens, and Chico. As part of the ceremonial festivities, Ethan received a prize pack that included a Chihuahuas swag bag, tickets to a future game, meal vouchers, and WestStar Club passes.

Ethan and his sister Alyssa also spent the third inning on-air with Tim Hagerty, received a ballpark tour, and announced the Chihuahuas batters to fans in the ballpark in the fourth inning.

Ethan will be recognized prior to the Fireworks Spectacular and will throw out a ceremonial last pitch to commemorate the Chihuahuas milestone.

Ethan joins the elite millionth-fan club in nine seasons of Chihuahuas baseball.

1-millionth: August 1, 2015; Severo Barreras

2-millionth: June 29, 2017; Jerry Sheppard

3-millionth: June 14, 2019; Melissa Guillen

4-millionth: July 16, 2022; Ethan Gentry

The Chihuahuas series versus Round Rock concludes with GECU Bark at the Park on Sunday. Tomorrow’s game also features $5 Seltzers until 7:30 p.m., Salute to Service presented by AT&T, and Kids Run the Bases postgame presented by The Hospitals of Providence.

