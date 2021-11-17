Chihuahuas announce 2022 schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Chihuahuas have announced their 2022 schedule and will open the season on April 5 at Round Rock. Opening day at home for the Chihuahuas is scheduled for April 12 against Oklahoma City.

The 2022 season includes 72 home games within a total of 144 games, which are set to run until September 21, the final game of the regular season.

The Chihuahuas are set to open their ninth home season at Southwest University Park with 11 home games in April. The team is set to play 13 home games in May and 12 home games in June.

The month of July will feature the least home games for the Chihuahuas, with nine home games, followed, by the heaviest portion of 14 home games in August.

The Chihuahuas will close the 2022 home season with 13 games in September.

As for holidays, the team will play at home on Easter Sunday (April 17), Father’s Day and Juneteenth (June 19), Independence Day Celebration on July 3, and games leading up to Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Most of the Chihuahuas home series include six games to be played Tuesday-Sunday with Mondays as off days. The exceptions are three-game series versus Albuquerque scheduled for June 10-12 and versus Oklahoma City from September 19-21.

The Chihuahuas will play each team in the Triple-A West/East Division including Albuquerque, Oklahoma City, Round Rock, and Sugar Land. The Chihuahuas will play these teams a minimum of three times at home.

The team will also face Las Vegas, Reno, Sacramento, and Salt Lake, twice each. For the first time in Chihuahuas history, Tacoma, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, will not make an appearance in El Paso. The Chihuahuas will make a trip to the northwest to play Tacoma, July 26-31.

The complete 2020 Chihuahuas baseball home schedule is as follows:

DATE TEAM AFFILIATE

April 12-17 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

April 26-May 1 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

May 10-15 Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

May 24-29 Sugar Land Skeeters Houston Astros

June 10-12 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

June 14-19 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A’s

June 28-July 3 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

July 12-17 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

August 2-7 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

August 9-14 Sugar Land Skeeters Houston Astros

August 30-Sep 4 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

September 13-18 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

September 19-21 Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

BY DAY OF THE WEEK

Mondays – 1 (vs. OKC September 19)

Tuesdays – 12

Wednesdays – 12

Thursdays – 11

Fridays – 12

Saturdays – 12

Sundays – 12

BY MONTH

April – 11

May – 13

June – 12

July – 9

August – 14

September – 13

BY OPPONENT

Oklahoma City Dodgers – 15

Reno Aces – 6

Sacramento River Cats – 6

Sugar Land Skeeters – 12

Albuquerque Isotopes – 9

Las Vegas Aviators – 6

Round Rock Express – 12

Salt Lake Bees – 6

Times and promotions will be announced at a later date. All dates and opponents are subject to change without notice.

For more information, visit https://www.milb.com/el-paso.

