Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta set for El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens, in partnership with the Chihuahuan Desert Education Coalition and Texas Parks and Wildlife, will co-host the 17th annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta.

“We are excited about hosting this event for the first time,” said El Paso Zoo Education Curator Rick LoBello. “The zoo works closely with a wide range of environmental groups in El Paso and the surrounding region and together we are focused on helping our city conserve one of the most biodiverse desert eco-regions in the world.”

Participants are encouraged to join Zoo and community educators, on on September 25 and 26, to learn more about the Chihuahuan Deser.

During the two-day event that will include the opportunity to visit the El Paso Zoo exhibits, learn more at Zoo discovery and informational displays, and explore nature by joining a discovery hike at the Tom Mays Unit of Franklin Mountains State Park.

Schedules for both days are as follows (and are subject to change):

Zoo Presentations: Saturday, September 25

10:30 to 10:45 a.m.: Welcome

11 to 11:30 a.m.: El Paso Parks and Recreation, Desert Zumba

12 to 12:30 p.m.: Bat Conservation International

1:30 to 2 p.m.: Wild Encounters by the El Paso Zoo

2:30 to 3 p.m.: Frontera Land Alliance

Chihuahuan Desert Discovery Hikes: Sunday, September 26

9 a.m.: Nature Walk Trail

9 a.m.: West Cottonwood Spring Trail (scenic)

10 a.m.: Upper Sunset Trail

11 a.m.: Aztec Caves Trail

12 p.m.: Agave Loop Trail

1 p.m.: Nature Walk Trail

1:15 p.m.: Nature Walk Trail

2 p.m.: Prospect Mine Trail (Limited Capacity)

Celebration events at the Zoo will be included as part of the standard entrance fee. In order to participate in events at the State Park, an entrance permit of $5.00 per adult, 13 years of age and older, is required.

Visitors can purchase the permit at the Tom Mays Visitor Center, 2900 Tom Mays Park Access Road, or reserve a permit in advance at via this link.

