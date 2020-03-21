1  of  3
Chico’s Tacos temporarily closing due to COVID-19 rules

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso landmark, Chico’s Tacos is temporarily closing its restaurants amid new guidelines from the State of Texas regarding COVID-19.

Manager Bernie Mora told KTSM the four Chico’s Tacos locations would stay open until 11:59 p.m. Friday with plans to reopen again in two weeks.

On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order forcing restaurants across the state to close their doors to dine-in customers, pushing eateries to either drive-thru or delivery service. The order expires April 3.

Earlier in the week, Chico’s Tacos taped off tables in order to comply with an emergency City of El Paso ordinance mandating that diners remain six feet apart.

