EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in El Paso and Las Cruces will be hosting a month-long food giveaway for public servants in the local community.

Chick-fil-A says the “Hometown Heroes” giveaway will start on Tuesday, May 2 through Tuesday, May 23 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will dedicate each Tuesday of the month to military personnel and veterans, teachers, educators and school administrators, first responders and homeland security personnel, and nurses and medical professionals.

Public servants can receive a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich or 8-count Chick-fil-A nuggets by showing a valid form of professional identification as proof of service and visiting on the corresponding day. The giveaway will be available in-restaurant and at the drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. while supplies last, according to Chick-fil-A.

Below is the schedule for the “Hometown Heroes” giveaway:

Tuesday, May 2 – Military Personnel and Veterans

Tuesday, May 9 – Teachers, Educators and Administrators

Tuesday, May 16 – First Responders and Homeland Security Personnel

Thursday, May 23 – Nurses and Medical Professionals

For more information or to find a Chick-fil-A restaurant, visit Chick-fil-A.com/Locations.