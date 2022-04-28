EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – From Tuesday, May 3 through Friday, May 6, Chick-fil-A restaurants in the El Paso/Las Cruces area will offer either a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich or Chick-fil-A 8-count Nuggets to various hometown heroes.

The week’s events will honor local everyday heroes, including a designated day for military members, teachers, first responders and medical professionals, thanking them for their efforts to support and protect the El Paso & Las Cruces communities.

On the designated days outlined below, each hometown hero will receive a free entrée by showing their professional ID during restaurant hours.

Tuesday, May 3: Military Personnel & Veterans

Wednesday, May 4: Teachers, Educators and School Administrators

Thursday, May 5: First Responders and Homeland Security Personnel

Friday, May 6: Nurses and Medical Professionals

