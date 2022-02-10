EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – From February 14 through 19, 2022, Chick-fil-A One members will be able to place and complete a mobile order through the Chick-fil-A App for Chick-fil-A Delivery at participating El Paso/Las Cruces area Chick-fil-A locations and receive the Delivery without paying the applicable delivery fee.

The waived fee seeks to deliver a little extra love to the El Paso community in time for Valentine’s Day.

El Paso & Las Cruces Chick-fil-A hopes to share a little extra love with the community during the week of Valentine’s Day. We hope our guests take advantage of the free Team Member Delivery throughout the week. restaurant Operator Edgar Ortega

A $5 minimum purchase before fees or taxes is required for delivery. Order must be placed from an eligible location within the delivery zone of a participating restaurant and during available delivery hours.

Delivery orders through 3rd party platforms or checkout with DoorDash are not eligible for this offer. Check with your participating restaurant as delivery hours vary. Menu prices are higher than at restaurant. This discount will be applied to eligible orders at the time of a completed purchase.

To locate a Chick-fil-A Restaurant, click here.

