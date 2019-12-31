Chavo Guerrero Jr. not joining Lucha Global in 2020 as expected

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Professional wrestler, Chavo Guerrero Jr., will not be joining local wrestling organization Lucha Global in 2020, a company spokesperson said.

According to Lucha Global, the deal fell through due to a misunderstanding in a verbal agreement.

KROD 600 AM spoke with Guerrero who said, “The Guerrero name is strong in El Paso and when I come back to town, I want to do it right.”

Despite the setback, Lucha Global is carrying on into the New Year.  Their next show will be on Jan. 18 at El Maida Shriners located at 6631 Alabama.

Guerrero is still expected to appear on the next season of the Netflix show “GLOW.” 

