Charcoaler in west El Paso building new additions for families to enjoy

It’s a local eatery that’s been beloved for decades in El Paso – so much so, it had people lined up for hours to get a last bite before it closed for a bit in 2017. Since Charcoaler re-opened, it’s now making some big changes.

It’s a nostalgic feeling for many El Pasoans. Getting to eat their favorite burgers at Charcoaler in West El Paso and starting family traditions.

“This has been a staple for me forever. As long as I can remember I’ve been coming here for burgers with my dad, my brother, my family,” Bryan Zuniga from West El Paso told KTSM, “I’m really excited about the new addition, not only the covered patio area but the whole brand-new space that they’re going to have, the offerings they’ll have for kids and families, and now that I have a family of my own it’s really special to be able to share that with my own family.”

The construction expands outside the drive through onto the lawn area. One of the co-owners told KTSM the idea is to maximize and re-imagine the property to offer more to customers.

This includes adding indoor dining, two big covered patios, and games for adults and kids to enjoy. All while still keeping the classics.

“We just want to re-imagine this property because we think that although the classics which is our meat mix, onion rings, our traditional Charcoaler barbeque sauce, need to be just brought forward in a new way. So they will still exist. You can get everything you used to get, you’ll just have one more option on how to experience it,” Mario Southern, co-owner of Charcoaler said.

“It’s got that drive in appeal that really I think is nostalgic for a lot of people, a lot of people would really enjoy it. Especially like I said, people of a younger generation like myself having their own families and being able to bring them here and share the memories they had when they were kids,” Zuniga added.

Construction is expected to be completed by mid-July this summer.