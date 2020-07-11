Chaparral woman killed after crashing into mesquite bush near Fabens

HUDSPETH Co., Texas (KTSM) — A 66-year-old woman from Chaparral was killed in a crash in Hudspeth County earlier this week according to Texas Department of Public Safety Investigators.

The crash happened on Thursday, July 9 around 5:30 p.m. on Sandy Road, west of Felipe and ten miles north of Fabens.

According to Texas State Troopers, 66-year-old Maria Angela Harmon was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado east on Sandy Road approaching the intersection of San Felipe Road. Troopers say Harmon veered off the north side of the road and hit a mesquite bush, causing the truck to overturn.

Harmon, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown 30-feet from the truck in the rollover.