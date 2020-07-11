1  of  2
Breaking News
7 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Juárez, city begins massive antibody testing effort
El Paso tops 9,000 virus cases, more than 2,100 infections reported this week

Chaparral woman killed after crashing into mesquite bush near Fabens

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUDSPETH Co., Texas (KTSM) — A 66-year-old woman from Chaparral was killed in a crash in Hudspeth County earlier this week according to Texas Department of Public Safety Investigators.

The crash happened on Thursday, July 9 around 5:30 p.m. on Sandy Road, west of Felipe and ten miles north of Fabens.

According to Texas State Troopers, 66-year-old Maria Angela Harmon was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado east on Sandy Road approaching the intersection of San Felipe Road. Troopers say Harmon veered off the north side of the road and hit a mesquite bush, causing the truck to overturn.

Harmon, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown 30-feet from the truck in the rollover.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

GOP not sold on direct payments

Thumbnail for the video titled "GOP not sold on direct payments"

Senator Rob Portman on second stimulus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator Rob Portman on second stimulus"

Clipper crooks strike again

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clipper crooks strike again"

UTEP announces two additional student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTEP announces two additional student-athletes test positive for COVID-19"

NMSU loses UCLA game after Pac-12 decision

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMSU loses UCLA game after Pac-12 decision"

COVID-19 data for Borderland region

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 data for Borderland region"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link