Changing a few driving habits can help El Paso’s low air quality

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Currently, El Paso is considered a “non-attainment” under the clean air act. This means we don’t meet the federal air quality standards because pollutant levels are too high.

“El Paso, Houston and Dallas Fort Worth, those areas are the only three “non-attainment” areas in the whole state of Texas. It’s very important that people in El Paso are aware of that and do everything they can to reduce that level,” said Jennifer Wright a Spokesperson for TxDOT.

However, TxDOT is working to reduce the pollution levels in our city.

Just a few changes to your driving habits can help.

Always keep your vehicle well-maintained and keep the air in your tires full. This can help reduce the emissions released from your car and help with your fuel economy.

Do not top off your gas tank so there is no spillage, and properly sealing the gas cap.

Drive smart by braking slowly and obeying speed limits and not driving aggressively.

Not idling while waiting for your food in a drive-through and taking public transportation whenever you can, can help reduce the amount of pollution in our air.

Also finding your own ways to help.

“I have two cars I drive a truck and a car but this is the car that I use to save me on gas because I used my truck last week and it literally wastes like $80 in four days,” said Lucio Sanchez from El Paso.

Lucio explains to help the air quality in El Paso and save him money he tries to only use his truck when moving furniture, doing yard work, or hauling equipment.

On Saturday, June 14 there will be a pollution demonstration at the Cielo Vista Mall from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. It will feature a sports car inside a clear bubble and participants can play the Drive Clean Texas Road Trip Challenges to see how small driving habits can impact the air quality of our city.