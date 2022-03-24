EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the City of El Paso, due to the ongoing decline in demand for monoclonal infusions, COVID-19 testing, and vaccines, the Regional Infusion Center will be closed on Friday, March 25, and the COVID-19 Mega Testing and Convention Center sites will be closed on Thursday, March 31.

Beginning Saturday, April 1, the public can schedule a COVID-19 test or vaccine at one of the City’s COVID-19 Clinics.

Also beginning this week, individuals will be asked for insurance information at the mega testing sites and convention center only. Individuals who do not have insurance will not be turned away and will still be able to be seen.

The infusion center, 9431 Alameda, and the mobile infusion team’s last day of operation in El Paso will be Friday, March 25, 2022.

The Hospitals of Providence infusion center will continue its current operation. For information or to register for treatment at The Hospitals of Providence, you can click on this link to the hospital’s website.



ABOUT TESTING

Appointments are required for testing and can be made by calling the COVID Hotline at 915-212-6843 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; or online



Individuals can also get tested by any of the City’s testing partners that are listed on the City’s website at

www.EPStrong.org. Residents are also still able to request at-home testing kits from the federal government via this link, and are reminded to please report positive test results online.



ABOUT VACCINES AND BOOSTERS

Appointments are NOT required for vaccines or boosters; however, they are recommended to help reduce

potential wait times. Appointments can be made by calling the COVID Hotline at 915-212-6843 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or online.

Individuals can also obtain a vaccine or booster from any of the City’s vaccine partners that are listed on the City’s website at www.EPCovidVaccine.com.



ABOUT THE COVID-19 CLINICS



COVID-19 services will continue to be provided by the City of El Paso at the following times, dates, and locations

listed below:

HOURS OF OPERATION:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday through Saturday

LOCATIONS:

• 220 S. Stanton (Corner of First and Stanton) (Vaccines ONLY)

• 7380 Remcon (Testing and Vaccines)

• 9566 Railroad (Testing and Vaccines)

• 110 Candelaria (Testing and Vaccines)

