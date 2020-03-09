Chances for radiation fog come Monday morning, but what exactly does that mean?

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Pacific system that brought a day’s worth of showers on Sunday is expected to cause radiation fog Monday morning.

What is radiation fog?

The definition of fog is a cloud very near to the ground.

Fog is formed by cooling air to its dew point temperature and is categorized by radiation fog, advection fog, and upslope fog.

Radiation fog itself is a night-time phenomenon, which requires clear skies, high relative humidity and light winds.

Tonight Sunday’s storm system will move out of the area, clearing out the Borderland skies. This will provide great conditions for radiational fog to occur.

Radiational fog is the result of earths radiation cooling of the ground and air that occurs mostly in mountains and valleys.

Due to the high humidity, and fast cooling, the air temperatures will lower and match the air’s dew point.

Tomorrow morning’s for is expected to last 2-3 hours after sunrise before it disperses.