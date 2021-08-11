Chalk the Block returns to Sun City in October

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Chalk the Block, a public arts festival held in downtown El Paso, will return in October.

The festival, which features more than 200 local, national and international artists, is celebrating its 14th year and will occur on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10 in the Downtown Arts District.

“Chalk the Block has served as an opportunity for local artists to showcase their work as well as bring internationally known installations to the borderland,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe. “We are excited to bring live public art back to the community.”

The El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) is looking for artists and vendors to participate. Chalk artists and vendors must submit applications online (no paper applications will be accepted) no later than Sept. 6.

Online applications are available on the following sites:

For more information, visit www.chalktheblock.com.

