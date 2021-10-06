“Chalk the Block” returns to Downtown El Paso this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city invites the community to its 14th year of the “Chalk the Block” Public Arts Festival October 9 to October 10 in downtown El Paso.

“Chalk the Block” is a family-friendly event that includes sidewalk chalk art competitions, live performances, local art, food vendors, and more.

“When we started there were 12 artists and 5,000 people attending. We have steadily grown to include more than 200 artists, vendors, musicians, and installations from around the world,” said Ben Fyffe, managing director of Cultural Affairs and Recreation. “This year’s festival will be a return to an in-person event, with a focus on welcoming El Pasoans back to the Downtown Arts District to engage with artists.”

The event will take place from 10 am to 10 pm October 9 and from 11 am to 3 pm October 10. Must-see activities include:

“Estoy Aqui”: Installation by artist Sofia Enriquez, Honolulu, Hawaii. Located at Cleveland Square Park

Mural Walk: Curated by The Rubin Center for Contemporary Arts, Various Artists, El Paso. Located at the Pedestrian Pathway

Odd Lab: Las Cruces, New Mexico

“Border Crossers”: Installation by artist Chico MacMurtrie. Located at Arts Festival Plaza (Sunday only).

Chalk Art Competition: 50 local artists. Located at the Pedestrian Pathway, between Southwest University Park and the Convention Center

Local musicians and artists will perform at San Jacinto Plaza on the first day of the event and the City will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially welcome the public art sculpture called “Bienvenido”, located in the Paseo de las Luces roundabout. “Bienvenido” creator and artist, Chris Weed, will be on hand to talk and share special material about the art piece.

The El Paso Museum of Art and El Paso Museum of History will open with extended hours during the festival with special events, including live music in the galleries.

For more information about Chalk the Block, including a full list of events visit www.chalktheblock.com or call (915) 212-0110.

